I must respond to Roger McKinney’s letter blaming “people from away” for the name “Back Bay” (Aug. 17).
As a resident of Portland for most of my life, “Back Bay” is how everyone I know has ever referred to it. That would include my father, who was born in Portland in 1905.
Although I know it’s called “Back Cove” on maps and records, locals have always referred to it as “Back Bay.” Get over it!
Adrienne Poley
South Portland
