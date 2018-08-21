I must respond to Roger McKinney’s letter blaming “people from away” for the name “Back Bay” (Aug. 17).

As a resident of Portland for most of my life, “Back Bay” is how everyone I know has ever referred to it. That would include my father, who was born in Portland in 1905.

Although I know it’s called “Back Cove” on maps and records, locals have always referred to it as “Back Bay.” Get over it!

Adrienne Poley

South Portland

