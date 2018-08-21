I am writing to recommend Republican state Rep. Don Marean’s re-election to the Maine House in District 16.

Rep. Marean is the kind of legislator we need. He is moderate and fiscally responsible but he has a heart. He really does “work across the aisle,” as many politicians claim to but don’t really do. For those of you who care about animals, on the Agriculture Committee he was always supportive of animal welfare laws, working with both Democrats and Republicans for laws that have helped Maine become a national leader in animal welfare.

I’ve known Rep. Marean for decades, since he was a small-businessman in Standish. He is honorable and thoughtful. That may sound like filler for this letter, but it is the truth. We need a lot more honor and thoughtfulness in government.

Susan Hall

Falmouth

