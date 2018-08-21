I don’t want to hear even one Republican in Maine complain about government spending after watching, for eight years, how the Republicans have allowed Gov. LePage to squander our money on tax breaks for the wealthy, a new computer system for unemployment that doesn’t even work, bogus and plagiarized reports and more, while holding back voter-approved funds for education, health care and Clean Elections and refusing to allocate monies for child protection and public health nurses.

Why do you suppose that is? So he can claim “expertise” at conserving government money? Does he seriously believe that spending the people’s money on the wealthy, while turning his back on the needs of the people, will get the party re-elected? (Shawn Moody, the Republican candidate for governor, and his supporters brag about following lockstep in LePage’s footsteps.)

Only the Democrats can reverse this bleak (and getting bleaker) march toward plutocracy: society ruled by the very wealthy.

Vote for Janet Mills for governor if you want a leader to represent and work for you.

Susan Ferrante

Portland

