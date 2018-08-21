Much has been said in the negative about President Trump revoking the security clearances of his critics. I would like to know why these people, who are no longer employed in government positions requiring clearances, still have them.
As a former intelligence officer, I was debriefed and my clearances revoked when I left the service. Why isn’t the same true of these former officials? I would love a journalist to find out the answer to this question.
Cathy Turpin
Buxton
