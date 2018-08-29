Professor Akhil Reed Amar’s commentary on the controversial Brett Kavanaugh nomination (Aug. 24) can be summed up in two words: Give up.

Sen. Susan Collins and Mainers who oppose Kavanaugh should just give up because, with Donald Trump as president, we’re not going to get anyone better on the bench. Forget principles, values, standing up for what you believe in – and just quit. Not here, Professor.

Amar claims he didn’t really like it that Republicans stole the last Supreme Court seat, leaving it vacant for almost a year in the process – but, he says, “leftists” shouldn’t even try to delay Kavanaugh.

No mention that thousands of documents about Kavanaugh’s time as a White House counsel, including during the torture memo years, are being withheld by Republicans. No mention that the president is tainted.

Amar also claims to “care deeply” about preserving a woman’s right to choose, just not deeply enough to do anything about it or expect Collins to, either, beyond earnestly repeating that precedent is important. So comforting. Precedent in the Supreme Court isn’t actually such a big deal, the professor implies. After all, Brown v. Board of Education overturned Plessy v. Ferguson. Sometimes, bad law has to go.

And, for an originalist like Kavanaugh, Roe v. Wade is bad law. No matter, says Amar, don’t even try, just quit. Tell that to all the women counting on Collins to be true to her word.

Kevin Curnin

Topsham

