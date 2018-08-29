I had the good fortune to meet John McCain as co-chair of the 2000 McCain for Maine presidential campaign.
The passion for both his candidacy and the man was magnetic.
He will rightfully be eulogized as the political icon that he is, but this is just to say that in this time of political disarray, his passing is a much-needed reminder to our country that political service can be honorable, respected, decent, thoughtful and admired.
Robert Fisk Jr.
Falmouth
-
Local & State
Rare ghost lobster caught off Stonington
-
Local & State
Auburn veteran, 72, suing police for excessive force
-
Local & State
Brunswick man charged with setting spate of fires
-
Local & State
Police say charges likely against driver in Rockland head-on crash
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: McCain at his worst still preferable to Trump at his best