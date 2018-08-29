Regarding whether non-citizens of the United States living in Portland should have the right to vote in local matters:
There is a way to solve this matter: Listen to those non-citizens, then act on their real problems. Then they won’t have a need to vote to fix their problems until they can vote legally as United States citizens.
Gregory Morrow
Portland
