Sen. John McCain’s death was a sad day for all veterans. He represented veterans and our country with honor, sacrifice and humility.
He gave us both straight talk and political grace with comments like “(Barack Obama) is a decent family man (and) citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with.” Contrast that with our current president, who led a conspiracy of lies about Obama’s birth and citizenship.
As a Navy veteran, I wish to honor McCain by requesting our commander in chief to either “shape up or ship out” by ending the fake pronouncements and unpresidential tweets. Please, sir.
Gary Larkin
Old Orchard Beach
