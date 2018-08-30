The Maine Beer Box, a project of the Maine Brewers’ Guild, landed this week in the United Kingdom, in time for its appearance at the Leeds International Beer Festival. The custom-made shipping container filled with Maine craft beer last went to Iceland in March, part of a multi-year effort to expose the state’s brewing industry to international markets.
The Maine Beer Box in Leeds was loaded with over 400 kegs from 65 Maine craft breweries, carrying 78 varieties ranging from New England IPAs to sour ales, and included an oyster infused stout and spruce pine ale.
The beer box is slated to take a center role in the 7th annual Leeds International Beer Festival from Sept. 6-9. The festival draws over 12,000 attendees to Yorkshire.
The effort was launched with a promotional video highlighting Maine craft breweries.
Here is the official list of Maine beers:
2 Feet Brewing Co.: Barn Burner, Dark Saison
Airline Brewing: Brown Porter
Airline Brewing: Red
Airline Brewing: Rye
Allagash Brewing Co.: White
Andrews Brewing Co.: Andrews Northern Brown Ale
Atlantic Brewing Company: Coal Porter
Austin Street Brewery : Patina Pale Ale
Banded Brewing Co.: Greenwarden Spruce Tip Ale
Bangor Beer Company: Brite – Lager
Battery Steele Brewing: Trek Pale Ale
Baxter: Einstein Lager
Bear Bones Beer: Stillis Sour Ale
Bigelow Brewing Company: Bigelow Brown Ale
Bissell Brothers Brewing Company: Lux Rye Pale Ale
Boothbay Craft Brewery: Thirsty Botanist
Brays Brewing: Mosaic IPA
Brays Brewing: Pleasant Mountain Porter
Cushnoc Brewing Co: Lawyer Up Coffee Porter
Definitive Brewing: Definitive Ale – IPA
Dirigo Brewing Company: Maine Pilsner
Flight Deck Brewing: Flying Fokker Berliner Weiss
Fogtown Brewing Company: A Clockwork, IPA
Fore River Brewing Company: Preble-R Sour
Fore River: Rye Barrel
Foulmouthed Brewing: Subtle Tea Brown Ale
Foundation Brewing Company: Method 5
Funky Bow Brewery: Jam Session IPA
Funky Bow Brewery: Midnight Special Coffee Porter
Geaghan Brothers Brewing Company: King’s Pine IPA
Geary Brewing Company: Geary’s London Porter
Geary Brewing Company: Hampshire Special Ale (HSA)
Gneiss Brewing Company: Sonnenschein – Kölsch
Goodfire Brewing: CMYK: IPA
Gritty McDuff’s Brewing Co.: Gritty McDuff’s Best Bitter
Hidden Cove Brewing Co.: Compadre Pale Ale
Island Dog Brewing: Unit 15 Belgian Style Ale
Kennebunkport Brewing Company: Taint Town Pale Ale
Lake St. George Brewing Co.: Kerplunk! Blueberry Sour
Liberal Cup: For Richer or Porter
Liquid Riot Bottling Co: Tropical Storm
Lone Pine Brewing Company: Diamond Unicorn DIPA
Lost Valley Brewing Company: Base Lodge Blueberry Ale
Lubec Brewing Company: Quoddy Head Red
Maine Beer Co.: Lunch IPA
Marsh Island Brewing: Nebulous Pale
Marshall Wharf: 49 Cream Ale
Marshall Wharf: Bitter Truth ESB
Marshall Wharf: Pemaquid Oyster
Marshall Wharf: Phil Brown
Marshall Wharf: Sherry butt & Icelandic Brennivin Marzen
Mason’s: Hipster Apocalypse
Mast Landing: Gunner’s Daughter Milk Stout
Moderation Brewing: BoxShop Girls – Breakfast Stout
Monhegan Brewing Company: Balmy Days Citra Kölsch
Nonesuch River Brewing: NRB Red Ale
Northern Maine Brewing Company: Wheat
Norway Brewing Company: Ghost In The Stairs Saison
Odd Alewives Farm Brewery: Odd Union Farmhouse Saison
Orono Brewing: Tubular IPA
Penobscot Bay Brewery: Wildfire Rauchbier – Lager
Rising Tide Brewing Company : Maine Island Trail Ale
Rock Harbor: Storm Surge IPA
Sea Dog Brewing Company: Wild Blueberry Ale
Sebago Brewing Company: Frye’s Leap IPA
Sebago Brewing Company: Hop Swap IPA
Sheepscot Valley Brewing Company: Pemaquid Ale
Shipyard Brewing Company: Island Time Session IPA
Shipyard Brewing Company: Monkey Fist IPA
Shipyard Brewing Company: TeaBrew Maui Mango
Simplicity Brewing Co: Venerable Jimmy Stout
SoMe Brewing Company: Agamenticus Amber
Threshers Brewing Co: Brown, English Style Brown
Tributary Brewing Co.: Tributary Pale Ale
Tumbledown Brewing Tumbledown: Red
Two Gramps Brewing: Nostalgia Cream Ale
Urban Farm Fermentory/Gruit Brewing: Helles
Woodland Farms: Medico Lager
