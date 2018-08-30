How long in real estate

I’ve been a REALTOR® for three and a half years. When I bought my house on Sebago, I became fascinated with the purchase process, and earned my license the following year.

I have a background in art (a BFA in Graphic Design from the Maine College of Art) and my design skills help me to advertise my listings in the best light, and to visualize and illustrate the potential a property may hold.

Geographic base

I’ve assisted clients from Sanford to Rockport. My poor Jeep! But I am happy to travel anywhere in Maine to help people find the property that fits their needs.

My favorite location to list is New Gloucester. The setting is so peaceful and gorgeous. I am happiest selling farm properties. I grew up on a farm and absolutely adore animals.

On the market

It’s strong. Low interest rates and excellent loan programs help buyers purchase their first home. It is also a strong sellers’ market and allows people to downsize or transition into an upgrade.

I think of my clients as family and will do everything in my power to give them the support they need. Listening, communicating and thinking outside the box are paramount.

On Locations

I work with immensely knowledgeable and experienced professionals. Maureen Zemrak (co-owner,) and designated broker Edie Fontaine, who is on the Maine Real Estate Commission, have been invaluable in all my transactions. The agency is growing and the energy is contagious.

Maine’s appeal

Maine has so much to offer – lakes, ocean and mountains – it’s perfect for a healthy and active lifestyle. And in market terms, there are so many great little towns. No two properties are alike in Maine!

Leah Gagne can be contacted at 207-632-1697; 207-805-1811; or at [email protected].

Locations Real Estate Group

190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth 04105

www.locationsinmaine.com

