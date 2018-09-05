DALLAS — A man repeatedly rammed his pickup truck into the Fox television affiliate’s building in downtown Dallas before police detained him on Wednesday, though authorities said they don’t believe he was targeting the media.

The man, whom police later identified as 34-year-old Michael Chadwick Fry, repeatedly crashed into the large windows near the entrance of the building that houses KDFW at around 6 a.m., smashing several of them. The truck hit an unoccupied administrative side of the building before office workers arrived for the day, and no one inside the building was hurt.

After ramming the building for the final time, the man “jumped out and started ranting,” KDFW said in a statement. He wasn’t able to get inside the building.

Anchor and reporter Brandon Todd said the man was yelling about “high treason,” and that he believed he had clearly been wronged and that someone was trying to kill him.

“It’s not real clear to what his message was,” according to Todd.

At one point, the man pulled an orange duffel bag out of his truck, causing onlookers to back away, Todd said. Police Senior Cpl. Debra Webb said a bomb squad later determined that the bag didn’t contain any suspicious devices.

Police said Fry also scattered papers with hand writing on them that had information on a police-involved shooting.

The man was crying when he was taken into custody, Todd said. Authorities said Fry was taken to a hospital for examination and before he was booked into the Dallas County jail on a charge of criminal mischief.

Denton County records show that Fry has been booked into jail more than two dozen times since 2003 on a variety of charges, including public intoxication and arson.

