When designing the new student commons building at the University of New England in Biddeford, the school decided to bring a bit of the outdoors inside by installing a 20-by-20-foot wall of live plants.

The installation, called a living wall, comprises 960 plants arranged in a wave pattern.

It was designed by Lynne Petty of Plantwerks, who says the living wall is the largest the company has installed in Maine.

The wall was installed last spring and includes five types of plants – two varieties of pothos, prayer plants, spider plants and compacta.

The company maintains the wall every other week, pruning and checking water levels, but will eventually pass the care of the wall on to the sustainability department at UNE.

