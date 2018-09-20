With Labor Day just behind us, I find myself thinking about the principles behind the labor movement: solidarity and justice for all people, especially for those most marginalized. I wish that we had a Democratic candidate for governor who truly upheld these values.

In your coverage of this year’s Labor Day breakfast (Sept. 3), you mention that Janet Mills “spoke … about her support for Maine workers.”

Clearly, Mills’ support does not extend to workers in the Penobscot Nation. Since 2015, she has been engaged in a lawsuit claiming that the Penobscot Nation does not have authority to set water quality standards for the part of the river where their islands rest.

As the Penobscot Nation, the Passamaquoddy Tribe and the leaders of more than 20 Maine progressive groups pointed out earlier this year, Mills’ decision puts the Penobscot people at risk for cancer and other health complications caused by consuming fish from polluted water. Her denial of sovereignty to the Penobscot Nation is the latest in a long history of Europeans denying indigenous people the right to the land and natural resources where they live.

Unfortunately, there is also a long history in this country of people in power convincing white workers that their interests are different than the interests of workers of color. Mills continues this history by claiming that she is a workers’ candidate, while being weak on other social justice issues.

If she wants to support workers’ rights, Mills must be a candidate for all Maine workers and acknowledge that the Penobscot Nation has a right to protect the quality of the water where their islands are located.

Morgana Warner-Evans

Portland

