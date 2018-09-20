In light of the new allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, it is imperative that the Senate question him, under oath, about any wrongdoing. He is a Supreme Court nominee. He is responsible for laws in this land, to include Roe v. Wade, on which he has already contradicted himself on whether he believes it is “settled law.”

I know Sen. Susan Collins is not blind. I also know that she is not dumb. Make no mistake: If Collins votes “yes” on Kavanaugh without putting him under oath and without questioning and receiving answers regarding both Roe and the sexual assault allegations against him, she will be voted out.

Laura Casey

Starks

Share

< Previous