According to The Washington Post, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of having sexually assaulted a woman who is now a respected professor at Palo Alto University when they were both teenagers. Not only is her story credible, she took a polygraph test that concluded her statement was accurate.

On the other hand, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley released a statement from 65 women who knew Mr. Kavanaugh while in high school, stating that “he has always treated women with decency and respect.”

The bar to rebut an assault accusation should be a bit higher than finding a lot of people whom the accused has not assaulted. Sen. Susan Collins should represent her constituents in Maine who are overwhelmingly against Kavanaugh and vote against this nominee.

Geeta Ramani

Portland

