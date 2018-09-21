WELLS – Here on the eastern, quieter side of Atlantic Avenue, a short stroll from the breakwater, is a splendid beach house – the perfect complement to its oceanfront setting.

Known for its clean sand, its waves and its family-friendliness, Wells Beach is one of Maine’s largest and finest. This property’s 50 feet of private frontage are a gateway to this gorgeous expanse, and the ocean views are panoramic, whether from the back lawn of the 0.10-acre lot; the multiple windows of the home’s three levels of living; the elevated deck that extends some 20 feet towards the water, like a prow; or the charming private balcony that belongs to the third-floor master suite.

It’s a best-of-both-worlds situation: The rooms fronting the house, and the raised deck there, enjoy westerly views out over the Webhannet River and the marshes. Sunsets are especially stunning.

Built in 2004, the contemporary-style, 1,953-square-foot provides four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Its feel is sleek and modern – cable railings, track lighting, space-conserving Runtal radiators, for example – and its wall colors, inside and out, are bright and cheerful, as befits the everyday pleasure of life at the beach.

On the first floor are three good-sized bedrooms (two looking out on the beach) with a full bath with tub. Washer and dryer are in an enclosure off the wide hall. Upstairs, the second level provides an open-concept living/dining/entertaining space with a great kitchen whose concrete surfaces include a two-level bar. There’s a half-bath handy, and access to the main deck for grilling, relaxing, etc.

The ocean views get even better when you ascend to a top floor entirely devoted to the master suite, whose well-appointed bath has a jetted soaking tub.

Off-street parking for several vehicles is a distinct advantage, and the neighborhood’s lack of public parking ensures privacy. Considered as a rental, the property represents a significant income-producer.

The home at 381 Atlantic Ave., Wells, will be sold at auction (see information at left) by Tranzon Auction Properties in conjunction with JJManning Auctioneers. For more information, contact Sophia Rosendo of Tranzon Auction Properties in Portland at 775-4300 or at [email protected].

To bid online, visit https://www.tranzon.com/ap18051.

