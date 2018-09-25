If you would like to know the character of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, look no further than his willingness to participate in a shotgun hearing about sexual assault in which the woman who accuses him is denied time for preparation, an investigation into background evidence and the right to call witnesses.

No person with the character of an Anthony Kennedy or a William Rehnquist, both of them lionized by Kavanaugh, would tolerate such a denial of due process. And no senator of the stature of a Bill Cohen or a Margaret Chase Smith, or a George Mitchell or an Edmund Muskie, would vote to confirm such a candidate.

Kristin Gould

Cape Elizabeth

