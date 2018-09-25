Since Sen. Susan Collins was in favor of then-Sen. Al Franken stepping down from office when credible allegations against him surfaced, surely she is in favor of Judge Brett Kavanaugh withdrawing his Supreme Court nomination now that a credible allegation against him has surfaced.

Does Sen. Collins have consistent morals and principles, or will she be a partisan who just does whatever her Republican bosses tell her to do?

I hope the senator can show the fortitude and backbone that her office demands of her. Judge Kavanaugh is a horrible choice for a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

He has allegedly perjured himself before Congress. He does not support a woman’s right to make choices about her body. President Trump has shown time and time and time again to have poor, poor judgment with his appointed choices.

We need Sen. Collins to stand up for what is right and for her constituents. I hope she does the right thing.

Ajay Zutshi

Bethel

Share

< Previous

Next >