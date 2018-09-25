When I was a child, the slogan “A prize in every package” was on each box of Cracker Jack. And indeed, there was a tiny plastic toy in each box; it probably cost a fraction of a cent to make, but for a 10-year-old, it was a special treat.

Now to my point: My last bill from Spectrum was approximately 20 percent higher than my last bill from Time Warner. I have no premium channels.

Spectrum customers have recently been overwhelmed with television ads urging folks to bundle TV, phone and internet with that company. The ads present what might be an attraction, except that these terms apply to only one year of service. There is no information as to what the rate might be after one year.

Perhaps Spectrum might want to use the slogan “An unpleasant surprise in every package.”

Gary Reed

Falmouth

Share

< Previous

Next >