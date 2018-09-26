This database lists contributions to the major candidates in Maine’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign in reports filed 42 days before the election. The data was drawn from campaign finance reports filed with the Maine Ethics Commission and include contributions made from April 1, 2017 until September 18.

Source: Maine Ethics Commission

Filter donations by candidate: Alan Caron (U)

Terry Hayes* (U)

Janet Mills (D)

Shawn Moody (R)

* Terry Hayes is running as a Maine Clean Elections candidate.

Showing donations to all candidates:

Date Candidate Amount Donor Donor city Donor state Donor employer Date Candidate Amount Donor Donor city Donor state Donor employer

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: