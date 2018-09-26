This database lists contributions to the major candidates in Maine’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign in reports filed 42 days before the election. The data was drawn from campaign finance reports filed with the Maine Ethics Commission and include contributions made from April 1, 2017 until September 18.
Source: Maine Ethics Commission
* Terry Hayes is running as a Maine Clean Elections candidate.
Showing donations to all candidates:
|Date
|Candidate
|Amount
|Donor
|Donor city
|Donor state
|Donor employer
|Date
|Candidate
|Amount
|Donor
|Donor city
|Donor state
|Donor employer
-
Cops & Courts
Teacher at Freeport school charged with sexual assault involving student
-
Nation & World
Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford has 4 affidavits backing up assault claims
-
Local & State
Tempers boil over at Lobster Festival Board meeting
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: Too many of us rationalize sexual assault while survivors live in pain
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine Question 1 is both deceptive and calls for lousy public policy