A teacher at a private school in Freeport has been charged with gross sexual assault for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student, News Center (WCSH) has reported.
Derek Michael Boyce, 37, teaches at Pine Tree Academy in Freeport. The school is a Seventh-day Adventist schools for grades K-12.
Lisbon police arrested Boyce Sept. 21 and he is being held at Androscoggin County Jail on $50,000 bail, the station reported. He is charged with two counts of gross sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor.
This story will be updated.
