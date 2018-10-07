Patriot: “A person who vigorously supports their country and is prepared to defend it against enemies or detractors.”
Politician: “A person who is professionally involved in politics, especially as a (current) holder of an elected office.”
The first would choose smaller, more efficient government; the latter, big government!
I submit that we voters have a distinct choice to make this Nov. 6. We can continue big government, which Democratic 1st District U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree represents, or we can replace her with a proponent of efficient, smaller, responsible government: Mark Holbrook, Ph.D.!
In our present situation in Congress, i.e., Republican efforts toward better government being stonewalled by the Democrats, now is the time to make a change! Please vote for Republican Mark Holbrook, Ph.D., for representative in the 1st District of Maine.
David N. Widmer
Brunswick
