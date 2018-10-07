Sexual assault is a heinous crime. However, 2 percent to 10 percent of all claims are proven to be false. Each time a false claim is made, it hurts women who are in fact victims. Democrats are exploiting the pain of those victims for political gain. It is unconscionable. Sexual assault claims are now being made for power, payback and politics. No father, brother, husband, son or grandson is safe.

Where are Roy Moore’s accusers today? Stormy Daniels was performing in Portland a month ago while her lawyer is on TV. Two abuse claims made against Rep. Keith Ellison, by credible women – with police reports and medical records – are ignored. Sen. Cory Booker wrote an account of an apparent sexual assault he committed and published it in his college paper. Kamala Harris, now a senator, slept with a married man, Willie Brown.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has no documentary evidence that she is an Indian. Sen. Richard Blumenthal claimed to be a Vietnam War hero when he never served in Vietnam. Rep. Maxine Waters called for harassment of Cabinet officials “in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station” or wherever else they appear in public. Hillary Clinton called those not wanting to vote for her “deplorable.”

Republican Congress members were shot on a ballfield. The press secretary and her family were accosted in a restaurant. Florida’s attorney general was surrounded at a movie theater. Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife were not allowed to enjoy their meal in peace. This is not the United States of America I grew up in.

No matter your political views, it is wrong to cause chaos in our streets. Mobs don’t rule. We have a presumption of innocence and guaranteed due process. If those rights are not afforded to Judge Brett Kavanaugh, they are trampled for us all.

Catherine Ferrell

Greene

