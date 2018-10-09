I strongly urge voters in Gorham, Buxton and Scarborough to vote for Democratic Maine Senate candidate Linda Sanborn on Nov. 6.

Linda and I served in the Maine House for eight years, working closely together on the state budget committee for four years. Her work as a legislator and on the budget committee was exemplary. As a retired physician, Linda worked tirelessly to push back against proposed cuts to health care programs and to push for affordable health care coverage for all Maine residents.

Working effectively and collaboratively, she championed the needs of Maine working families in all that she did. Maine people need a courageous, principled and hardworking advocate like Linda representing them in Augusta. Please send Linda Sanborn back to the State House.

Peggy Rotundo

former Democratic state representative

Lewiston

