Sen. Susan Collins has demonstrated once again that she is no Margaret Chase Smith, and has rarely voted on principle; rather, she has colluded with her majority on partisanship and Trumpism.

Forget about Brett Kavanaugh’s views on the law and Constitution – his lying about his college drinking extremes and his animus and outrage during his Senate hearing should have more than disqualified him.

Sen. Collins is not the kind of Mainer I admire. She has joined and become a spokesperson and enabler for the amorality of the Trumpers when it suits their political ideology or voter base. What is the opposite of “Dirigo”? It should be awarded to Sen. Collins.

Kevin W. Concannon

Scarborough

