I’m deeply troubled and saddened to realize that our most respected and revered U.S. Supreme Court has been tainted by a member of questionable character.

It is regrettable that all of the allegations regarding Brett Kavanaugh were not explored and considered to the fullest, including not only his past behavior but also his supposed lies, rudeness to senators and superior attitude during the Senate hearings.

Can the Supreme Court ever be supreme after this?

Rosanne Dombek

Windham

