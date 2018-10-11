I am so very proud of Sen. Susan Collins! She voted according to her belief that someone is innocent until proven guilty, an idea that our justice system is built upon. She did not allow herself to be bullied by women who were trying to use Brett Kavanaugh as a scapegoat for their anger against someone who misused them.
Someone misused each of them, but it was not Kavanaugh. Their anger is misdirected.
Mariann Powell
Southport
