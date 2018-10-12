SANFORD – In a Southern Maine real estate market that can be challenging for people who would rather own than rent, here’s a wonderful option for home-seekers.

Rock Pond Estates is a brand-new condominium development now under construction. Prices start at $199,900; association fees are estimated at $120 per month. Built-out, Rock Pond will total 100 homes.

Offered here on Pebble Lane are three-bedroom, two-bath, townhouse-style condos in stand-alone duplexes, arranged around a pretty, circular cul-de-sac. The homes have direct-entry single-vehicle garages and are separately metered for water and for sewer.

The 1,500-square-foot units are high-efficiency, thanks to heat pumps, which also provide AC; and are finely finished, with some custom options. First-floor bedrooms, with full bath close by, make single-level living an option.

Kitchens are open-concept and access the back patio. Living rooms, large and bright, have bay windows. Upstairs, master and guest bedroom are served by a large bathroom with laundry hookup. Some models will include an above-garage bonus room (unfinished), perfect for storage or adding a fourth bedroom, office, etc.

Both 9 Pebble Lane (MLS 1345450) and 11 Pebble Lane (MLS 1345453) will be completed in 45 days or less from contract signing. They offer an unfinished bonus room. Granite counters and other custom upgrades are available.

The attractive neighborhood is off woodsy Jagger Mill Road, and the location is a winner: just off Main Street and close to all amenities. Commuters will find Rock Pond a quick hop to the Maine Turnpike en route to New Hampshire or Portland, and even closer to the Maine Mall area.

The Rock Pond Estates homes are exclusively listed by Danielle Lape and Amanda Owens of King Real Estate in Old Orchard Beach.

Please note that an Open House, hosted by Danielle, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14, at 12 Pebble Lane.

For more information, or to arrange a personal tour, please contact Danielle at 207-730-2476; 207-934-7622 ext. 114; or at [email protected].

