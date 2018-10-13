I am writing to share my support for re-electing Democrat Ben Chipman to the Maine Senate.

Ben has been a strong progressive champion for the people of Portland while in the Legislature. He’s been a leader on protecting the environment, supporting a woman’s right to make her own reproductive decisions and securing funding for our public schools.

Ben has worked across the aisle in Augusta and embraced bipartisanship to accomplish such things as expanding drug treatment programs and making sure Medicaid is fully funded.

I also appreciate Ben because he has been an accessible leader. He is constantly in the neighborhood chatting with his constituents, and he’s always quick to return a call or an email. He is exactly the type of leader we need in Augusta.

I hope that my fellow voters in District 27 will agree and will support re-electing Ben Chipman on Nov. 6.

Tom Musser

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >