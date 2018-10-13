Unfortunately, not many politicians are devoted to the principle of altruism. Crystal Canney is a rare candidate, an independent and a Clean Election candidate with the background to be an effective political leader for Portland’s District 27 Maine Senate seat.

From her roots in northern Maine to a career as an investigative journalist, political campaign manager, volunteer for nonprofits and small-business owner, she has balanced her paid professional work with volunteering tirelessly – for issues like sensible gun control, reducing property taxes, improving health care and taking care of our senior citizens.

Crystal will not be controlled by big money or partisan politics. She will work for the best interests of her constituents and for Maine. Crystal can ask the tough questions and cut through gridlock to forge consensus, and she has valuable contacts throughout the state. She doesn’t give up until the job gets done.

Barri Lynn Moreau

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >