Earlier this week, the Press Herald printed a letter in support of a candidate in Maine Senate District 30. The letter was mistakenly attributed to the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition.

I am writing, as the chair of the MAHC Board of Directors, to clarify that we are a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse candidates for any elective office. In accordance with this policy, we have not endorsed any candidate in the race for Maine Senate District 30.

Debora Keller

chair, Board of Directors,

Maine Affordable Housing Coalition

Bath

