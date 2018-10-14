I have always voted for Susan Collins. When I didn’t agree with a position that she took, I assumed she had information I didn’t.

Not anymore. The last straw was her saying she hoped that the hearing on the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh would inspire others to come forward about their experiences with sexual assault. Really? If a committee of old white men didn’t believe a woman with a Ph.D. from Stanford, what would Jane Doe’s chances be?

The comment by Barry Stephens of Scarborough (Another View, Oct. 7) that we expected Kavanaugh to “just shut up and take it or … just shut up and walk away” isn’t intended to be ironic. But isn’t that just what Mr. Stephens expects victims to do?

Now Susan Collins has a security detail for the foreseeable future, but the victims are on their own still.

Pam Sharp

Georgetown

Share

< Previous

Next >