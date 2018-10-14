I have found that I can get a very clear picture of someone’s character, ethics and strengths by simply looking at her or his volunteer causes and work career. This is true for Joyce “Jay” McCreight, Democratic state representative in House District 51.

Recognizing the demands created by Maine’s ever-increasing senior population, Jay was one of the founding members of Harpswell Aging at Home. Jay has also served for years as a volunteer for the Orr’s and Bailey Island Fire Department.

As a social worker for 30 years, Jay specialized in work with children and families in the public schools, Head Start, Sweetser Crisis Unit and as a Sweetser Family Preservation in-home therapist and volunteer at Coffin School in Brunswick.

We need representatives with Jay McCreight’s drive, determination and background. I urge others to join me in voting to re-elect this hard-working representative in November.

Elizabeth Bouvé

Harpswell

