The nonprofit shark research group Ocearch has tweeted a photo of a great white shark that it says it spotted off the coast of Portland.

The group says the male shark is one of four that it has tagged during its current project.

The tweet says the shark is 9 feet 8 inches long. The tweet is dated Wednesday. A rough map shows the shark’s tracked voyage, and in a subsequent tweet to the Press Herald, Ocearch reported that the shark passed about 25 miles off the coast.

The group has called the shark Cabot and established its own Twitter handle, @GWSharkCabot.

Ocearch is known for chronicling the voyages of Mary Lee, a female shark that also was given her own Twitter account.

Unrelated to Ocearch, the University of New England is conducting Maine’s first dedicated white shark study amid growing evidence that the predatory sharks are in the Gulf of Maine.

