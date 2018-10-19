As the parent of a fourth-grader in the Portland Public Schools, and a longtime Portland resident, I urge you to vote for Jeanne Swanton for the Portland Board of Public Education (District 2). I’ve known Jeanne since 2012, and I continue to be impressed with her commitment to education, her ability to work with others to get things done, her communication skills and her integrity.

Jeanne worked closely with the teachers and parents at our children’s preschool and with the Reiche PTO. She is a leader and a unifying force, working tirelessly for the good of the students and the community. She’s been a committed and involved citizen throughout the many changes in our beloved city. She is deeply familiar with Portland educators, administrators and families, whether they’ve been here for generations or whether they just arrived from another country.

Jeanne is who we need representing District 2 on the school board. Please join me in voting for her Nov. 6.

Annie Antonacos

Portland

