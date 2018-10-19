WESTBROOK – Great family home, great family neighborhood. That’s the essence of this fine property at the end of a long, leafy, low-traffic road conveniently off Main Street.

Quality-built in 2005, the 3,048-square-foot house sits on a level, 0.259-acre lot that’s well-screened – both out back, where an above-ground pool connects to a dual-level decking system extending the length of the house; and to one side, where a 48-foot garden bed awaits spring planting.

The home is a raised ranch, except that its lower level is completely at ground level. The happy result of this design is a flexible floor plan with two huge first-floor back-to-front rooms, plus a half bath, so there is potential for a first-floor bedroom, for a total of four bedrooms. Or, create a family, media, recreation, office, home gym, studio … the options are multiple. Direct access to the oversized, single-vehicle garage is here, too.

Upstairs, where floors are maple, there’s a “wow” factor: A bright, front-to-back, open-concept, kitchen-dining-living room with a wall-mounted gas fireplace, and exposed beams in the cathedral ceiling. The kitchen features stainless appliances and Corian surfaces. French doors open to the expansive deck.

Down the hall in the bedroom wing, the master suite (walk-in with built-ins, bath with jetted tub) also provides deck access. Second bedroom, full bath, and laundry enclosure complete the level. One floor up, open loft space adds more flexibility, and connects to the third bedroom.

The home at 70 Colonial Road, Westbrook, is listed at $364,900 by Danielle Lape and Amanda Owens of King Real Estate in Old Orchard Beach.

An Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21. For more information or for a private viewing, please contact Danielle at 207-730-2476, or at [email protected].

