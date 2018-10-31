A reader’s criticism of Avery Yale Kamila’s column – that it should not be in the food section but instead should be on the op-ed page – is misplaced (Oct. 26).

Kamila devoted all of two sentences out of her entire Oct. 24 commentary to the horrific treatment of animals that some of us use as food. Perhaps a quarter to half of the people who choose to go vegan do so for moral reasons, out of compassion for the animals, despite what the letter’s author, Lu Gallaudet, seems to think.

We choose not to eat animal products for many reasons – health, compassion and climate concerns being the top three. The delicious and nourishing foods that Kamila describes support these concerns.

Len Frenkel

South Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >