SOUTH PORTLAND — A Portland development company has purchased 30 acres of prime waterfront property that the Cacoulidis family has been trying to redevelop for two decades.

L+R Northpoint, a holding company of PK Realty Management, purchased the former shipyard property where the late John Cacoulidis once proposed building a $900 million hotel and convention center that included a cable-car system across Portland Harbor.

L+R Northpoint is headed by Richard Packard, a Maine native whose 30-year career in real estate development includes work in Newport Beach, California, according to a prepared statement Monday.

The family company has no firm plans for the property, which is located near Bug Light Park and was part of a marine industrial complex where Liberty Ships were built during World War II.

“While we are still in the very early stages of considering possible best uses for the land, we believe there is exciting potential to develop something that will add to the vitality of our community for generations to come,” Packard said.

Cacoulidis, who died in July, bought the largest parcel, at 149 Front St., in 1999 for $1.4 million, according to city tax records. It was the centerpiece of a 2001 proposal for a convention center that called for two 41-story, elliptical-shaped hotel towers with a total of 2,600 rooms.

The proposal also called for a 300-foot-tall cable-car system that would have carried visitors across the harbor to Portland, as well as a marina for cruise ships and two hospitals, for general and plastic surgery. Public reaction ranged from disbelief to anger, with many saying the plan was too big and too urban. Cacoulidis scaled down the project in subsequent years, but it never got off the drawing board.

Cacoulisis’ son George Cacoulidis, CEO of the Cacoulidis Cos., said it recently became clear it was time to sell the property to the Packard family.

“With roots in Maine and being seasoned developers they were a natural fit,” Cacoulidis said. “It was time to pass the torch.”

