Hugh Jackman starred in “The Greatest Showman” last year and is now taking to the stage to see if he can match the hype.

The “Logan” actor appeared on “Today” on Thursday to announce his 2019 world tour, “The Man. The Music. The Show.” The tour will feature Jackman performing hits from “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Miserables” and other stage and screen roles.

Hugh Jackman will launch his first-ever world tour next year, performing at arenas mostly reserved for pop and rock stars. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“I’m on the back nine of my life right now,” Jackman said on “Today,” explaining the impetus for the show, “and this is about the best parts of the front nine.”

The tour launches with a 12-date European leg in May, beginning in Hamburg, Germany, and concluding with two shows in London.

The U.S. tour begins June 18 in Houston and wraps up with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on July 19 and 20.

Fans of comic-book culture will notice that those Los Angeles dates coincide with San Diego Comic-Con, leaving Jackman either plenty of time for a jaunt south for a guest appearance at SDCC or a built-in excuse for the “Wolverine” actor to skip out altogether.

