AUGUSTA – Gov.-elect Janet Mills selected a school administrator in Brunswick with a long record of accomplishment in education as her nominee as commissioner of the Department of Education on Wednesday.

Mills said Pender Mankin, assistant superintendent at the Brunswick School Department, a recent Maine principal of the year and a former teacher, was well suited to lead the state’s second-largest department.

Mankin, 54, has an education career that spans 20 years, beginning as a middle school teacher in Westbrook.

“If confirmed I will work tirelessly to support our public school teachers, administrators, and students, and I will work to provide steady, trustworthy leadership at the Department of Education. Most of all, I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to what, I believe, is the most important work of all – public education,” Mankin said as she appeared at a State House press conference with Mills.

Mankin, a Scarborough resident, will take over for Robert Hasson, who is the fifth commissioner to serve under outgoing Republican Gov. Paul LePage. The department saw significant changes and challenges under LePage’s administration, including the creation of the state’s first charter schools and its first virtual charter school. LePage also implemented a much maligned public school grading system that was largely abandoned amid controversy in 2016.

“From her experience as a teacher in the classroom to her time as an administrator, Pender has demonstrated that she is a first-rate educator who knows how to work with her colleagues and students and effectively advance the cause of public education in Maine,” Mills said. “I want to ensure that every student in this state, regardless of their zip code, is able to get the education they need to go on to achieve success in their lives, and I believe Pender is well-positioned to help move us in that direction at this critical moment. I look forward to working with her in the years to come.”

Mankin’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate, following a public hearing on her nomination before the Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee sometime in January.

