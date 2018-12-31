Gov.-elect Janet Mills announced six members of her staff Monday including two people who previously worked for Maine’s 1st District U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, a fellow Democrat.

Mills has hired Elise Baldacci and Bethany Beausang to serve as policy advisors, Dorian Cole and Martha Currier to work on constituent services, Michael Perry to serve as Special Assistant in charge of scheduling, and Melissa A. O’Neal to serve as Director of Boards and Commissions, according to a press release issued by her transition team,

“The people of Maine will be well-served by their vast experiences, their depth of knowledge, and their commitment to service. I look forward to working with them in the years ahead,” Mills said in a prepared statement.

The latest appointments come two days before Mills will be sworn in as Maine’s 75th governor. She will be inaugurated during a public event at the Augusta Civic Center at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Here is a closer look at the new staffers:

Currier, 40, most recently served as the Complaint Examiner for the Consumer Information and Mediation Service in the Consumer Protection Division of the Maine Office of the Attorney General, a position in which she helped Maine people resolve their problems. She also previously served as the Legislative Liaison for the Office of Attorney General and as a Legislative Aide in the Maine State Senate.

As Director of Constituent Casework, “Currier will be responsible for helping ensure that state government is responsive to the needs of Maine people by acting as a liaison with them and state government and helping to answer questions, find resources, or resolve problems,” according to the release.

Cole, 39, worked for Pingree from 2012 to 2018 as a Legislative Correspondent managing her constituent services program and, most recently, she worked as an Account Executive at Mach3Media.

As Director of Constituent Correspondence, Cole will be responsible for responding to correspondence sent to Gov. Mills by Maine people on policy issues.

Perry, 32, currently serves as the scheduler for Gov-elect Mills’ transition. Prior to that, he served on the finance team on her gubernatorial election campaign and worked on Lucas St. Clair’s Congressional campaign.

As Special Assistant to the Governor and Chief of Staff, Perry will be responsible for scheduling and other related duties.

O’Neal, 46, has served as the Executive Assistant to Attorney General Janet Mills for the past two years. Prior to that, she served as the Director of Development and Outreach for the Land Conservation Assistance Network in Falmouth and was a Special Projects Coordinator for the Energy and Telecommunications Department at the law firm of Preti Flaherty.

As Director of Boards and Commissions, O’Neal will be responsible for the oversight of Gov. Mills’ appointments to boards and commissions throughout the state.

Baldacci, 31, served as the Vice President of Governmental Affairs for the Maine Credit Union League where she serves as the face for Maine credit unions in Augusta and Washington. She is the niece of former Gov. John Baldacci.

Beausang, 47, served as a District Representative and Counsel to Pingree from 2011 through 2018 focused on issues related economic development, small business, budget, taxes, and health care. She began her career working in the Washington office of U.S. Sen.William Cohen, R-Maine, and then spent a number of years working on the staff of U.S. Rep. Tom Allen, D-Maine.

As Senior Policy Advisors, Baldacci and Beausang will be responsible for overseeing a portfolio of legislative issues, advising Mills on those issues, and serving as liaisons to the Legislature.

Baldacci, Beausang, Cole, Currier, Perry, and O’Neal will all report to Chief of Staff Jeremy Kennedy and join Kennedy, Communications Director Scott Ogden, and Press Secretary Lindsay Crete on staff. Mills said she will be announcing additional staff members later this week.

