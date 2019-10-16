2019 Local Races
Incumbent Sue Henderson will face off against challengers Margaret Brownlee, Katelyn Bruzgo, Richard Carter and Mary Drymon DeRose.
They are seeking the District 3 seat representing Libbytown, Stroudwater, Rosemont and Oakdale.
Five candidates are running for the open seat representing District 3 on the Portland City Council.
While an initiative to expand ranked-choice voting failed to get enough signatures, the proposal for a municipal clean elections program is deemed too big a change to be made by referendum.
Stephen Moriarty will replace Dale Denno for the seat representing Cumberland and part of Gray.
The ordinance was championed by a local teenager who cites the impact balloons have on sea life when they end up in the ocean.
Voters in Cumberland also will be filling a vacant House seat, while Kennebunk will decide on an ordinance banning the intentional release of balloons, a measure aimed at protecting wildlife.
The proposed school budget is 6.6% higher than the current budget.
The school budget is about 3 percent higher than the current budget.
If passed on June 11, the education budget will increase 5.3 percent from the current year.
The winner of the June 11 election will fill the unexpired term of Shawn Babine, who is now a state legislator.
Property taxes would increase $156 for a house valued at $300,000 under the combined schools and municipal spending package of $53.9 million.
There is 1 incumbent in the race, although another candidate has served before.
If approved, the debt would add 15 cents to the property tax rate, or $30 a year for the owner of a home valued at $200,000.
If approved, the combined city and school budgets would raise taxes 3.3 percent.
The spending plan would add $130 to the annual tax bill of a home assessed at $200,000.
Rep. Dale Denno stepped down in March and died in April from lung cancer.
Claudia King is prevented by term limits from seeking re-election, and Andrea Ferrante and Aaron Svedlow chose not to run again.