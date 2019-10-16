Five-way race for 2 South Portland City Council seats Incumbent Sue Henderson will face off against challengers Margaret Brownlee, Katelyn Bruzgo, Richard Carter and Mary Drymon DeRose.

Council candidates tackle growth, homeless shelter in Portland forum Five candidates are running for the open seat representing District 3 on the Portland City Council.

Clean elections, ranked choice won’t be on Portland ballot in November While an initiative to expand ranked-choice voting failed to get enough signatures, the proposal for a municipal clean elections program is deemed too big a change to be made by referendum.

Democrat wins special election in House District 45 Stephen Moriarty will replace Dale Denno for the seat representing Cumberland and part of Gray.

Kennebunk voters give overwhelming approval to ban on balloon releases The ordinance was championed by a local teenager who cites the impact balloons have on sea life when they end up in the ocean.

Voters to decide on school budgets, local issues Tuesday Voters in Cumberland also will be filling a vacant House seat, while Kennebunk will decide on an ordinance banning the intentional release of balloons, a measure aimed at protecting wildlife.

Saco residents to decide on $40.5 million school budget The school budget is about 3 percent higher than the current budget.

Brunswick voters to decide on $40.1 million school budget If passed on June 11, the education budget will increase 5.3 percent from the current year.

Two candidates seek open seat on Scarborough council The winner of the June 11 election will fill the unexpired term of Shawn Babine, who is now a state legislator.

Falmouth to decide on $36.7 million school budget proposal Property taxes would increase $156 for a house valued at $300,000 under the combined schools and municipal spending package of $53.9 million.

Four candidates running for 2 seats on Yarmouth Town Council There is 1 incumbent in the race, although another candidate has served before.

South Portland will vote on $7 million bond, mostly for new fire station If approved, the debt would add 15 cents to the property tax rate, or $30 a year for the owner of a home valued at $200,000.

Yarmouth voters to decide on $26.6 million school budget The spending plan would add $130 to the annual tax bill of a home assessed at $200,000.

Cumberland and Gray voters to choose new state representative Rep. Dale Denno stepped down in March and died in April from lung cancer.