A 57-year-old Long Pond man died Saturday in the state’s first snowmobile fatality of the season.
Bryan Sylvester was killed during a snowmobile near his Long Pond Road home, near Jackman, at about 2 p.m., the Maine Warden Service reported in a prepared statement.
Game wardens said Sylvester had driven his 2008 Ski Doo MXZ 600 about 1.5 miles from his home onto Long Pond near Parlin Stream when he struck a snow drift and was thrown from the sled onto uneven ice. He was not wearing a helmet.
Game wardens found his body at about 7:45 p.m. after a nearly two-hour search.
His body was taken to Giberson Funeral Home in Madison.
Game wardens continue to investigate the crash and death.
