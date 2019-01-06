Spring was emerging, and lilacs in abundance would soon follow, at 58-acre Ashley Knoll, an estate (contemporary home, barn, cottage and more) that overlooks the broad Kennebec River from high ground, and has 500 feet of frontage. The home was built on the foundation of the historic Ashley Hotel.

The Dresden property is listed by Kathy Gallant of RE/MAX Riverside in Topsham.

In Portland, on Munjoy Hill’s Monument Street, a sleek and sophisticated new-construction home proved a literal and figurative highlight. The 45-foot topmost of four levels provides panoramic views, and the ultra-refined interior – South American tigerwood floors, gorgeous kitchen, elevator with bar – is near-net-zero efficiency and world-class.

The Monument Street, Munjoy Hill home is listed by Tom Landry of Benchmark Residential & Investment Real Estate in Portland.

West to Harrison in the Lakes Region, a 12-room expanded Cape with a third-story “skybox” suite offered splendid Mount Washington and Presidential range views; a wonderful courtyard-style outdoor kitchen, and extensive office / library rooms. The barn with two stalls, and the 11.29 grassy acres, are ideal for critter-lovers.

The home on Naples Road near Harrison village is listed by Liz Marcella of Chalmers Real Estate in Bridgton.

In the summer, back to Portland and to Back Cove: A 1956 ranch that had undergone a stunning transformation inside (15 rooms, lower-level guest suite, lovely coffered-ceiling den) and out, “a 0.75-acre sanctuary of lush lawns and gardens exquisitely landscaped and hardscaped,” with water and cityscape views, and frontage on a tidal stream.

The Brookside Road property was listed by Lynn Hallett of Town & Shore Associates in Portland.

Only birdsong was heard on a sweet June day at Cranberry Hollow Farm and its post-and-beam, reproduction farmhouse Colonial in rural Kennebunk. Just one example of its authenticity: “The 24-foot-by 32-foot great room, which has a floor-to-ceiling chimney with a Rumford fireplace, was built from the locally salvaged frame of a post-Civil War stagecoach barn.”

The home on Cole Road was listed by Julie Grady of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices N.E. Prime Properties in Kennebunk. Heidi Maynard of Pack Maynard Real Estate, also in Kennebunk, introduced the buyer.

And finally, in York, a home that was built in 1996 for love, by a man for his wife. The Queen Anne c. 1870-style house is based on plans from the Smithsonian, but has two floors of radiant heat. And a wealth of vintage features, e.g. a 1912 cast-iron gas stove and Waterford crystal sconces. And, there’s a cultivated milkweed “monarch nursery.”

The home on Luscious Lane was sold by Marcia Giniusz of RE/MAX Realty One in Ogunquit.

Share

< Previous

Next >