BOSTON — Bruce Springsteen made an unexpected visit to a Boston pub last week.
Tommy McCarthy, owner of The Bebop, said Springsteen walked into the bar with his wife and another woman to spend some time listening to a local performer playing Friday evening. McCarthy told The Boston Globe that Springsteen enjoyed the music and had a few drinks.
McCarthy said the Boss told him he’d like to stop by again sometime.
– From news service reports
