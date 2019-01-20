A Westbrook man who was free on federal probation turned himself into authorities last week, several days after fleeing a traffic stop in Westbrook, eluding police, and crashing his motor vehicle into a telephone pole on Main Street, police said.

Westbrook police said in a statement posted on Facebook that the Jan. 10 incident generated a lot of public interest because it took place in a heavily traveled area of the city before ending with the crash in front of the Pizza Time shop.

The crash occurred after the suspect, Charles Limanni, 47, of Westbrook, fled a traffic stop at a high speed, police said. Officers elected not to pursue the vehicle for fear it might put the public’s safety in jeopardy. Limanni continued to operate erratically before crashing his vehicle into a utility pole, according to police.

“The driver fled the scene and ran through many back yards in the Rochester and Haskell street neighborhoods. A K9 track was done, but units could not locate the suspect,” police said in the statement. Police said they were able to identify Limanni as the driver.

Limanni, who was on federal probation, avoided apprehension for several days before turning himself in to his probation officer last week.

Westbrook police have charged Limanni with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, operating with a revoked driver’s license, violation of conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident. Eluding an officer is a felony offense.

