Gov. Janet Mills’ nominees to lead the Maine’s departments of transportation, marine resources, community and economic development and administration and financial services received bipartisan and unanimous support from the lawmakers on the committees that oversee those departments Tuesday.

The votes support Bruce Van Note, who will be the state’s next transportation commissioner; Patrick Keliher, who will continue as the commissioner of marine resources; Heather Johnson, who will serve as the commissioner of the Department of Community and Economic Development; and Kirsten Figueroa, who will serve as the state’s finance director. The votes are the next-to-last step in the legislative review process.

The state Senate will now vote to confirm the nominees in the days ahead, which will make the appointments official.

