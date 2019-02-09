LEWISTON — Police identified the man who was found dead in his Webster Street home Friday evening as Lewiston Police Officer Nicholas Meserve.

Police Lt. David St. Pierre wrote in a news release Saturday evening that there was no sign of violence and that a cause of death was not yet known.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to Officer Meserve’s family, friends and colleagues alike during this difficult time,” St. Pierre wrote.

St. Pierre wrote that Meserve had been employed with the Lewiston Police Department since 2009 and had been employed with the Androscoggin County Jail before that.

Maine State Police will be investigating the cause of death, St. Pierre wrote.

