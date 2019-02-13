On Feb. 1, President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear arms control treaty with Russia. Why aren’t people as alarmed by this as I am?

There was a day or so when this was reported on by the media, but now the news is back on Trump’s wall and his collusion with Russia.

People don’t seem to realize how unsafe Trump just made the world by suspending participation in this treaty. The threat posed by two powerful nations intent on accumulating deadly weapons and aiming them at each other massively outweighs any threat posed by illegal immigration.

It’s the duty of the media to keep this at the forefront of the news, regardless of the popularity of the topic.

Ruth Gleim

Gorham

