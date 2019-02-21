MECHANIC FALLS — Police are asking for help locating a man who was last seen Feb. 12 dropping off his daughter at daycare.

Jeremy Wayne Thompson, 46, of Mechanic Falls is described as white, about 6’2” and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has not shown up for work and has not responded to attempts to contact him via telephone or social media

If you have any information, call Mechanic Falls police.

